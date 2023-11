8664 Abby Way, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Broadwater, Thomas Michael & Allison, $729,759

1539 Franklin St, Lewis Center, North Unitarian Universalist Congregation To: Halley, Dan & Brittany, $292,900

464 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio, $71,500

97 Firenze Rd, Delaware, Third Gen Equities Llc To: Miller, Leanne R & Joseph E, $435,000

3292 N Three 206 Main St, Ashley, Pemberton, Debra M To: Noel, Grant M & Louge, Shelby, $170,000

6699 Inverness St, Westerville, Ganger, Ann C & Armstrong, Don S To: Ganger, Ann C, $130,650

2971 Mccammon Chase Dr, Lewis Center, Angles, William M & Laurie C To: Iverson, Ann C & Benjamin J, $650,000

6843 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Chinni, Karthik & Ayitha, Lakshmi Venkata Naga, $534,152

301 Hearthstone Dr, Delaware, Dyson, Cynthia K To: Baker, Scott D & Christina L, $316,000

6811 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Mungonda, Raghu Babu & Himabindu, $527,611

7090 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Musko, Alex T & Martha A Co Trustees, $429,900

6213 Duffy Rd, Delaware, Saxon, Zachary Alan To: Perkins, Staci & Landskroner, Kevin, $536,028

665 Olde Mill Dr, Westerville, Turner, Anita C To: Bowman, Dwight Douglas & Connie Rae, $438,000

84 Featherstone Ct, Powell, Hutchings, David & Rebecca To: Stevens, Phillip W & Taglione, Nancy L, $475,000

1172 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Edwards, Amber & Thompson, Robert, $581,050

274 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Satwani, Chandini V & Masabathula, Sri Krishna, $614,980