Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. will host the first-ever Delaware County Economic Summit on Dec. 5 at the Wedgewood Country Club.

The summit will feature a heavyweight list of presenters, including Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Nationwide Senior Economist Ben Ayers, and economist Bill LaFayette of Regionomics.

“If you’re interested in the current state of the economy and the economic future of Delaware County and Central Ohio, this is the summit you need to attend,” Rankey said. “We’re going to address the issues and challenges that we all face moving forward.”

The summit also will include a panel of local economic and development leaders, who will provide additional insight on issues and field questions from the attendees.

“This is going to be a great panel, and the individuals participating will offer unique perspectives on the strengths, weakness, threats and opportunities in Delaware County and Central Ohio,” Rankey said. “This will be critical information for those living, working or owning a business throughout the area.”

The Delaware County Economic Summit is sponsored by Buckeye State Bank, Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC, The Windsor Companies, Nationwide and Suburban Gas.

The program begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.

Advance registration for attendance is required. There is no charge to attend the event, but seating is limited. To register online, go to http://tiny.cc/economicsummit2023.

The lineup includes:

• Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted: Keynote address on the state of the Ohio economy.

• Nationwide Senior Economist Ben Ayers: Perspectives on the Economy.

• Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague: Ohio Economy: A State Treasurer’s View.

• Bill LaFayette – Regionomics: Central Ohio Economy: The Decade Ahead.

• Panel Discussion: Perspectives on the Delaware County and Central Ohio economies through 2023. Panelists are Rankey; Kenny McDonald, office of the president and CEO of ONE Columbus; Franz Geiger, managing director at NP Limited Partnership and developer of Polaris Centers of Commerce; Shawn Keller, CEO of Buckeye State Bank; and Tré Giller, president and CEO of DRK & Co.

Rankey was elected Delaware County treasurer in 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $700 million in annual property taxes from more than 94,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325 million.

