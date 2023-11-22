Winners of the Delaware City Council races were sworn into office on Monday as part of an organizational meeting. The meeting represented the first for council newcomers Linsey Griffith and Kevin Rider, who were elected to the First and Fourth Ward seats, respectively, as part of the Nov. 7 election.

Griffith received 62.54% of the votes to take the First Ward election, while Rider received 57.82% to win the Fourth Ward seat.

Second Ward representative Adam Haynes and Third Ward representative Cory Hoffman were also sworn in after being reelected earlier this month. For Hoffman, who ran unopposed, this latest term represents his second in office after first being elected in 2019.

Haynes was appointed to fill an unexpired term in February following the resignation of Lisa Keller, and this will be his first full term on the council. He received 52.73% of the votes, edging out Leslie Joiner, whom he complimented on a quality campaign and said he looks forward to working with during his term to represent the residents of the Second Ward.

Following each council member taking the oath of office, the council voted on its next mayor and vice mayor. Expectedly, there were no changes in the roles. Carolyn Riggle, who has served as Delaware’s mayor since 2013, was the lone mayoral nominee and received a unanimous vote from her fellow council members. Kent Shafer was also the lone nominee to continue serving as vice mayor, a role he’s held since 2015, and he was unanimously approved.

Riggle is the longest-tenured council member, having served since 2003. Prior to being elected mayor, she served as vice mayor from 2005-09. Shafer has served on the council since 2013. Both terms expire in November 2025.

Once her oath was taken, Riggle said to the election winners, “Welcome, (Linsey and Kevin), and welcome back, (Cory and Adam). We have a lot of work to do this year.”

City Manager Tom Homan closed out the meeting by saying, “I want to, on behalf of city staff, just congratulate and welcome our new council members and our returning council members. We look forward to working with all of you over the course of your term. There is a lot of work ahead of us. Most importantly, the next few weeks will be concentrated on the budget process.”

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.