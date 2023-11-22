Delaware County held its annual Fight Against Hunger Games event Tuesday afternoon and distributed more than 850 meals kits for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Karen Wadkins, the organizer of the event and fiscal coordinator of the Delaware County Probate and Juvenile Court, said Tuesday’s giveaway was one of two events this year, and more than 280 turkeys were given out on Monday to families that preregistered before more than 650 meal kits were given out Tuesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

“Last year was really heartbreaking,” Wadkins said. “We had to turn people away and at some point, we had to lock the gate and watch people turn around and that was devastating to watch knowing how much need is out there.”

Wadkins said the goal this year was to meet as much of the need as possible to deliver Thanksgiving meals. She added the community came through this year to donate 860 meals kits.

“I ran out of blue bags,” Wadkins joked Tuesday. “We had a lot of financial donations this year. … We had a lot of people come through with financial donations where we knew what we needed to go buy and fill the gaps we needed to a lot faster.”

Wadkins said she’s also thankful for a group of local students who volunteered time to help prepare the meals.

“(I appreciated the) opportunity to talk to kids and show how important this is and what it means to so many people. I need them to take that message back to the high school and (have that) acknowledgement of food scarcity and hunger we have here,” Wadkins said.

The event is one of her favorites every year.

“I see the impact that it has,” Wadkins said. “This is not just me, this is everybody pitching in and doing their part. I just have the spreadsheet and make the emails. I love this event, and I love sharing it. It does make a change in (people’s lives). I can’t say thank you enough to the people who are willing to give their time, energy and money. I hope they see the impact.”

Court Administrator Katie Stenman added, “I will continue to be amazed at how every year new community partners show up and how private individuals are willing to give up their own time to try and help other people. It amazes me the number of county employees who will happily hand you a check or how many businesses step up and donate. The community generosity is what this event symbolizes to me.”

Stenman said the community’s generosity has kept up with the event’s growing needs.

“We’ve been really fortunate,” she said. “Every time I think it’s getting too big and we can’t do it, I feel like somebody else shows up for the community. I’m so grateful for the personal giving that occurs.”

Delaware County Juvenile and Probate Court Judge David Hejmanowski said the work that Wadkins and Stenman put into organizing the event is “absolutely astounding,” and he’s pleased to see the community step up to address the growing need.

“They are amazing,” Hejmanowski said. “What we saw last year is that we are in an economic environment where the need is very high. I’m thrilled all the community partners, the schools, the county agencies, the city offices, the various other partners who donated food and other items have allowed us to meet a greater need this year. The need is obviously very high.”

The event was the first for recently appointed Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer, who said he was “excited to be able to participate.”

“The folks at juvenile and probate court have done an outstanding job over the years to coordinate this event and give back to the community, and I’m just so pleased we can help out,” Balzer said. “It’s a joy to be able to provide to folks who could use a little extra help this year.”

