The SAFE Delaware Coalition came together Thursday to not only honor the 13 individuals who have died in traffic crashes in Delaware County this year, but to also hold a moment of silence for the six people killed in the Tuscarawas Valley bus crash last week.

The annual SAFE Remembers event was held outside the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on U.S. Route 23. SAFE Delaware County Coalition Coordinator Jackie Bain said the purpose of the event is to remember the people who have lost their lives in crashes, acknowledge the “crucial” work of emergency services, and promote evidence based actions to prevent further accidents and injuries.

Before the traditional program began, Bain held a moment of silence for the three students and three adults from Tuscarawas Valley who were killed in a crash on Interstate 70 last week.

“I know that today we are here to say the name’s of 13 people we have lost here locally, but many of the coalition members reached out to me to say that we would like to spend just a moment sending our thoughts, our prayers, our love to the six victims of the very horrific crash that took place on Tuesday, where six (adults and students) were killed,” Bain said.

Bain continued the program by thanking law enforcement and first responders, calling them the “heart” of the coalition.

“I’m humbled by the strength, courage, and compassion that they demonstrate aiding victims during and after motor vehicle crashes,” Bain said. “This may be their job, but it takes its toll on them nonetheless. Over the years, I’ve had many of them share with me that every death of someone they helped takes a piece of them with it.”

Bain said that she has heard that the annual remembrance event makes people “very uncomfortable” and hoped people use that discomfort to remember to drive safely during the holidays.

“I agree, it makes me uncomfortable also,” she said. “It hurts to share this type of grief. (But) ignoring traffic death is not going to make it easier to live with. We are supposed to be uncomfortable with the tragedy of traffic deaths. Let us take this discomfort and fuel our desire to continue to work for safer roadways.”

Bain said traffic deaths are one of the “cruelest and most difficult” to deal with.

“It hits randomly, without warning. It horrifically snatches bright, beautiful, promising lives from loving families and friends, caring coworkers and neighbors,” she said. “The sudden trauma rips open the souls of those who are left behind. Parents, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, spouses, coworkers, neighbors, witnesses, first responders, law enforcement, and even tow truck drivers are affected.

“We have 13 traffic victims who are no longer with us,” Bain continued. “The SAFE Coalition extends our very deepest sympathy to the loved ones that these victims have left behind. Today, we remember that each victim is a person and was part of a family, part of a friendship, of a community. Each victim was someone who will be profoundly missed. Every single one of them had a story. They had so many lives that they had touched. Each victim will now only be a memory to those left behind.”

Bain urged the community to “be safe this holiday season and always.”

