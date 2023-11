156 Daymark Dr, Delaware, Epcon Properties Inc To: Stevens, Matthew J & Kimberly M, $629,900

1932 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Hughes Liberty Bluff Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $250,000

6064 Ludwig St, Powell, Clary, Sandra D To: Tippy, Daniel P & Laura J, $415,000

1932 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Crawford, Kristine N & Robert A Co Trustees, $1,095,000

9366 Emerson Dr, Powell, Richardson, Michael A & Jennifer L To: Threet, Crystal, $925,000

16 Maple St, Delaware, Habitat For Humanity Of Delaware & Union Counties To: Christian, Brandon Scott & Shannon Marie, $220,000

7355 Grafton Ln, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Mcclendon, Craig & Rothwell, Emily, $645,316

701 Melick Dr, Delaware, Samba, Sainath & Savaram, Divyasree To: Foor, Carrie A & Christine S, $645,000

8299 Sirius St, Columbus, Suryadevara, Ramakrishna & Surapaneni, Rama To: Veerappan, Dineshkumar & Gnanasambanthan, Kavitha, $335,000

6060 Liberty Rd, Powell, Bougher Family Farm Llc To: Bj Builder Llc, $720,000

5292 Summer Ridge Ln, Galena, Lapid, Richard P & Victoria G To: Daley, Joseph & Diane, $745,000

6709 Mingo Dr, Galena, Eckman, Mark F To: Reardon, Luke M & Katherine M, $519,900

3371 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, Forman, Luann To: Stafford, Jarrod & Madenia, $311,000

4668 Rutherford Rd, Powell, Cook, David A & Carol L To: O’reilly, Daniel & Haston, Annabelle L, $615,000

21 David St, Delaware, Double Eagle Property Solutions Llc To: Blue Ladder Llc, $66,055

10505 Wellington Blvd, Powell, Smith, Dale W & Susan L To: Cooper, David P, $910,000

7272 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell, Singh, Shailesh & Dipali To: Mustafa, Zagros Rebaz & Awla, Mahrako Azad, $575,000

854 S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Huth, Michael A & Martin-Huth, Karen A To: Gore Investments Llc, $325,000