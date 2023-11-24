NAMI Mid-Ohio has named Holly Novak as its new executive director. A seasoned community leader in the health care and community impact space, Novak will lead NAMI Mid-Ohio, improving the quality of life for people with mental illness and their families in Delaware, Union and Morrow counties. Her strong leadership will be vital as NAMI Mid-Ohio continues to expand mental health support, education, and advocacy to meet the needs of community members in the tri-county region.

Novak brings decades of dedicated leadership within the tri-county region, with a strong passion for improving community well-being, including 20-plus years in local health care leadership. Most recently, she served as branch/area manager at Interim HealthCare, where she oversaw operations and facilitated growth in home and community-based services.

Her commitment to the nonprofit sector is evident through her extensive board service, notably as a founding board member and president of Union County Neighbor-to-Neighbor, former president of the Union County Health Care Provider Association, and Advisory Board president for the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Novak’s intentional approach to leadership and unwavering commitment to enhancing the community make her an exceptional choice for leading NAMI Mid-Ohio.

NAMI Mid-Ohio established a three-member search committee and engaged Talbott Talent, a nonprofit executive search firm, to carry out an extensive and inclusive national search. Talbott Talent employed a recruitment-based approach, proactively seeking out the best and most qualified candidates to lead the organization. Novak began her role Nov. 13.

“We are so excited to see how Holly’s strength in leadership and sincere passion for the well-being and health of people of Union, Morrow, and Delaware counties will position NAMI Mid-Ohio to make an even bigger impact in addressing the mental health of the communities we serve,” states Amy Fleenor, president of NAMI Mid-Ohio Board of Directors. “We are really looking forward to seeing where Holly takes NAMI Mid-Ohio in the future!”

“I am truly excited to embark on this journey with NAMI Mid-Ohio,” Novak said. The organization plays a vital role in supporting mental health in our community, and I’m deeply committed to advancing its mission. I look forward to working collaboratively with the team, stakeholders, and the community to drive positive change, improve access to mental health resources, and foster an environment where everyone feels valued and understood.”

NAMI Mid-Ohio is dedicated to promoting mental health and providing essential support to individuals and families affected by mental illness in the tri-county region.

Through support, education, advocacy, and community engagement, NAMI Mid-Ohio strives to reduce stigma, improve access to mental health services, and enhance the overall well-being of those it serves. NAMI Mid-Ohio receives funding from and is a provider for the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Union County. To learn more about NAMI Mid-Ohio and Novak, contact Fleenor at 614-581-0297.

Submitted by NAMI Mid-Ohio.