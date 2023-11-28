Trine opened the game with a 15-5 run and went on to a 93-58 non-conference win over the Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team on Saturday in Angola, Ind.

The Thunder opened the scoring with a 3-pointer by Cortez Garland before Fred Garland followed with a fast-break lay-in to make it 5-0.

Sophomore wing Isaac Ward knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a 5-3 game at the 15:45 mark, and Ohio Wesleyan was still within 9-5 after a lay-in by junior guard Henry Hinkle with 14:01 left in the half, but Trine collected a lay-in by Nate Tucker, a lay-in by Fred Garland, and a pair of Drew Moore free throws to extend the lead to 15-5 with 12:15 remaining.

Ohio Wesleyan rallied with lay-ins by junior wing Landon Turnbull and senior wing Reece Mitchell, the latter making it a 20-11 game midway through the period, but Trine got back-to-back 3-pointers from Aidan Smylie during a 10-2 burst that opened up a 28-13 lead just under 2 minutes later, and the margin would remain in double digits throughout the remainder of the contest.

Hinkle led the Bishops with 15 points, and sophomore wing Jessee Battle finished with 10 points to go with a team-high 4 assists. Senior post Tony Carter collected a team-best 6 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University senior guard Kasey Schipfer was selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the week of Nov. 28, it was announced by D3hoops.com.

The D3hoops.com Team of the Week recognizes 5 NCAA Division III men’s players and 5 women’s players from around the nation each week.

Schipfer scored 4 points during a 15-0 third-quarter run that put Ohio Wesleyan ahead to stay, then sank a pair of free throws with :11 left in regulation time to give the Bishops a 3-point lead in a 58-55 win over 17th-ranked Ohio Northern on Tuesday.

Schipfer went 11-for-15 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line on the way to game bests of 26 points and 9 rebounds.

It was the second straight game in which Ohio Wesleyan used a lengthy third-quarter run to help take down a nationally ranked opponent. In Ohio Wesleyan’s previous outing, the Bishops assembled a 20-0 third-quarter run to break open a win over then-22nd-ranked Marietta on Nov. 18.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Mitchell Cosler, sophomore back Gabe O’Reilly, senior Charlie Riddle, and junior Brady West received Academic All-District VII recognition in men’s soccer from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced this month.

Cosler, a midfielder, majors in finance.

O’Reilly, a back, majors in accounting and finance.

Riddle, a back, majors in exercise science.

West, a back, majors in finance.

Academic All-District honors are bestowed by the College Sports Communicators, with District VII consisting of schools in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and either start 66 percent or play in 90 percent of the team’s games.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Ava Bruns, sophomore Athena Kolettis, sophomore Paige Neal, and sophomore Natalie Ryan received Academic All-District VII recognition in women’s soccer from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced earlier this month.

Bruns, a forward, majors in accounting and business administration.

Kolettis, a midfielder, majors in nutrition.

Neal, a midfielder, is undecided on a major.

Ryan, a goalkeeper, majors in exercise science.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.