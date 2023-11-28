Ten different players scored for the Pacers — and no one managed to crack the scoring column for the Jaguars — as Delaware Hayes cruised to a 69-0 season-opening win over visiting KIPP Columbus on Tuesday night.

Hannah West hit back-to-back jumpers on give the Pacers an early 4-0 lead and, after Hailie Dowell split a pair of free throws and Morgan Byers scored a put-back bucket after rebounding the miss, Byers scored again, this time off a steal to balloon the early edge to 9-0 less than 1:30 into the action.

Chloe Skeens drove to the hoop and found a cutting Reese Laaksonen to make it a 21-0 game with three minutes left in the quarter — an eight-minute stretch in which Hayes outscored KIPP 33-0 — before the Pacers used a 16-0 second to take a 49-0 lead into halftime.

West led all scorers with 18 points, 10 coming in the first quarter. Byers and Ava Green also finished in double figures, closing with 10 points apiece, while Laaksonen had eight in the win.

Next up, Hayes (1-0) opens OCC-Capital Division play Friday night against host Franklin Heights. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 58, Mount Vernon 26

Carlie Osborne scored a career-high 17 points and Emily Huston added 14 thanks in part to a trio of three-pointers as the Barons rolled to a non-league win over the host Yellow Jackets in Tuesday’s season opener in Mount Vernon.

Buckeye Valley (1-0) led 15-6 after the first quarter and 29-14 at the break. Things didn’t go any better for the Jackets in the second half, either, as BV outscored them 29-12.

Ella Hazelrigg backed Osborne and Huston with eight points while Kaitlyn Thompson had 12 to lead the Jackets.

Buckeye Valley is slated to return to action Saturday against visiting Worthington Christian. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m.

Big Walnut 69, Marion Harding 48

Denza Allen had a big night, pouring in a game-best 26 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the visiting Presidents in Tuesday’s season opener.

Next up, Big Walnut (1-0) will open league play against host Canal Winchester Thursday night.