The 14th annual Christmas in Ashley celebration will be held this Saturday and will feature food, a parade, and a gingerbread house decoration competition.

The event will be held in Ashley from 5 to 7 p.m., and the lineup for the parade will begin at 4:45 p.m. at White Lilly Chapel. The parade will go from East High Street to Ashley Road to South Street and conclude at White Lilly Chapel.

Scott Lucas, post adjutant for the Ashley American Legion and one of the event’s organizers, said they have been doing a parade for about five years and are “hoping the parade is going to be as big as ever.”

Lucas said the American Legion and other organizers are “doing the same thing we did last year,” and he’s “really excited” about the gingerbread house decorating contest, which will be voted on by attendees.

“The winner will be selected by votes from the community so everybody gets a chance to vote for it and pick which house they like the best,” he said.

Lucas added since the event runs from 5 to 7 p.m., it is “not quite so late,” and people will have time afterwards for other plans.

“It should be a really good time for everybody to have,” Lucas said. “I look forward to seeing everybody there and seeing the luminaries along the street and watching the parade go by. I like visiting places for cookies, waffles and hot cocoa.”

Lucas encouraged attendees to drive safely because people will be along the streets. He added the local American Legion enjoys putting on the event every year.

“It’s just another family event that we like to celebrate with the community and bring in the Christmas season,” Lucas said.

The event will also feature the American Legion Post 518 Fish Fry and Christmas Craft; the Ashley Community Church live nativity and meeting with Santa and Mrs Claus; Christmas crafts and snacks from the Ashley Wesleyan Church; hay rides from Riding on Faith Equestrian Center; Letters to Santa from the U.S. Post Office; Christmas carol singalong at the White Lilly Chapel; and a photo backdrop for family pictures at the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

