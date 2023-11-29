SUNBURY — People driving through the city may have noticed the municipal building at 9 E. Granville St. is boarded up, but that doesn’t mean services have shut down.

Renovations to the building began on Oct. 30, city spokeswoman Amber Swain told The Gazette.

“The administrative staff has moved into the old police station,” Swain said. “This is the lower level of the municipal building. Anticipated completion of the project is 6-7 months. Business as normal, residents that need the administration will come to the lower level of the municipal building.”

The move to the lower level began the week of Oct. 17, with a temporary disruption in phoning city staff, but all is well now.

Swain said for those who need to attend Mayor’s Court or access police records, that is being held on the second floor of the town hall, 51 E. Cherry St., across from the municipal building. The offices are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can also request police records by emailing to [email protected].

“The police are at a temporary location; they have asked residents to come to the municipal office if they need to file a report,” Swain said. “Then the admin staff will call for an officer to meet them here.”

The renovations have also impacted traffic and parking.

“To ensure the safety of work crews, city staff and our residents, please use Columbus Street to enter into the municipal building parking lot,” said a City of Sunbury, Ohio post to Facebook on Tuesday. “When you exit, please exit onto Granville Street. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during our renovations.”

Remodeling of the first floor of the municipal building began earlier this month, Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John said on Facebook. The lower-level offices are considered temporary workspaces.

“We encourage you to pay your utilities online through the portal or drop the payment in the drop box located outside the building,” said a Nov. 9 post.

In other news, citizen volunteers are needed to fill spots on city boards, commissions and authorities — one for Personnel Board of Appeals, two for Board of Zoning Appeals, two for the Planning and Zoning Commission, and six for the Sunbury Meadows New Community Authority and Sunbury New Community Authority. Applications can be mailed to the municipal building or sent electronically to the city.

For more information, visit www.sunburyohio.org or call 740-965-2684.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].