The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• Nov. 17 — Oliver Perry, son of Caitlyn and Mitch Perry of Radnor.

• Nov. 25 — Lincoln Short, son of Kassandra Fouts and Steven Short of Delaware.

• Nov. 28 — Chadwick Greenawalt III, son of Hannah Finical and Chadwick Greenawalt Jr. of Cardington.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.