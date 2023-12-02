The dedication and academic success of students at GOAL Digital Academy have once again come to the forefront as the school proudly announces the names of its standout scholars who have achieved Honor Roll status for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 academic year.

These exceptional students have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their studies, achieving outstanding grades and embodying the school’s values of excellence in education.

Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, persistence, and the supportive learning environment fostered by GOAL.

The following Delaware students have earned a place on the Quarter 1 Honor Roll: Paisley Blevins – Kindergarten, Bella Halley – Kindergarten, Spencer Brady – 4th Grade, Maddison Halley – 4th Grade, Chase Churn – 6th Grade, Kaden Hayes – 6th Grade, Liam Francess – 7th Grade, Leanna Knutson – 8th Grade, Mackenzie Clark – 9th Grade, Elysia Leasure – 9th Grade, Travon McGary – 9th Grade, Mariah Clark – 10th Grade, Safia Haji Abdi – 10th Grade, Cami Jarrell – 10th Grade, Rebecca Smith – 10th Grade, Memphis Wilson – 10th Grade, Elizabeth Amrine – 11th Grade, Andrea Baker – 11th Grade, Jacob Hurley-Calerro – 11th Grade, Aleah Lownie – 11th Grade, Natalie Adams – 12th Grade, Laura Barnhart – 12th Grade, Kayla Clark – 12th Grade, Jase Hager – 12th Grade, Jacob Hance – 12th Grade, Caitlin Kohlwey – 12th Grade, Princeton McArtor – 12th Grade, Alexas Miller – 12th Grade, Jared Shelton – 12th Grade and Andrew Ward – 12th Grade.

Lead school counselor of GOAL Digital Academy, Heather Allen, expressed her admiration for the students’ achievements, stating, “We are extremely proud of our Quarter 1 Honor Roll students. Their dedication to their studies and broader contributions to the school community are commendable. It is an honor to see our students excel in our blended learning environment. The nature of our setup at GOAL provides students the freedom to set their schedules and goals while knowing that our staff is there to support them. These students exemplify the spirit of excellence that we strive for.”

Submitted by GOAL Digital Academy.