Celebrate the holiday season with the Central Ohio Symphony’s annual holiday concerts! Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will conduct the orchestra in two identical concerts on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Gray Chapel on the Ohio Wesleyan campus in Delaware. Ohio Living/Sarah Moore of Delaware is sponsoring the concerts.

The concert will feature recording artist Sarah Scharbrough, a popular performer and songwriter from Indiana. Scharbrough has performed on TV, recorded radio jingles and performed with Grammy Award-winning artists. She regularly performs across the Greater Indianapolis area.

“We are excited to work with Sarah and bring a new holiday experience to our audience,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer.

The second guest artist is Madison Miller, the current Miss Ohio, an accomplished pianist. Miller will play Scarlatti’s “Sonata in B Minor,” which she will be performing in the Miss America competition in the coming spring.

“Madison made a brief appearance at our 4th of July concert this summer,” said Hyer. “When I learned she was a classical pianist, I thought this was a great opportunity to have her help us celebrate the holidays.”

This year, there will be new selections, including Scharbrough singing a new arrangement of “This Christmas,” “The Man with the Bag,” and “Sit with Me”, a song she wrote for her son. Other works include “A Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride,” “The Christmas Song,” and a new medley, “Bells of the Winter Range.” As is the custom of Conductor Morales-Matos, the concert will end with “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss.

The Symphony partners with the Delaware County District, Sunbury Community, and Ashley libraries to provide free tickets to young people. Any youth 18 and under can present their valid library card and get free admission to the concert, as well as a half-price ticket for an accompanying adult. The holiday concert is a great opportunity for our county’s children and youth to enjoy a festive concert for free and to treat their parents.

A free shuttle service will operate from the parking lots on South Henry Street at Selby Stadium to the rear lower door of Gray Chapel. The shuttle service, funded by a grant from SourcePoint, will begin one hour before each performance and end one hour after the second performance.

Tickets for this concert may be purchased at the Symphony office in Delaware’s Historic Jail, 20 W. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware, online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, or at the box office the day of the concert.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office, or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.