Emily Huston poured in five three-pointers on the way to a team-best 16 points and Ella Hazelrigg nearly had a double-double, collecting 12 points and nine rebounds as the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team topped visiting Worthington Christian 48-34 in the league opener for both teams Saturday in Delaware.

It was the Barons’ first win over the Warriors in program history, and the first time anyone’s beaten Worthington Christian in league play since the beginning of 2021.

The Warriors pulled within a hoop, 30-28, late in the third, but the Barons (2-0) finished the game on an 18-6 run to cement the outcome.

Lina Wagner also finished in double figures, closing with 10 points in the win, while Hazely Wagner had four points to go with seven rebounds.

Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 26

The Pioneers were dominant on the defensive end, especially early, allowing just four points in the first quarter and five in the second on the way to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Pacers Saturday in Lewis Center.

Kylie Perone led Orange (2-1) with a game-best 21 points while Ava Boccio had 13.

Adrionna Brown had 12 points for the Pacers (2-1) while Morgan Byers and Ava Green collected seven and six, respectively.

Delaware Christian 46, Ridgedale 43

Julia Pearch did a little of everything, finishing with 16 points, five assists, three steals, a rebound and a handful of big hoops down the stretch as the host Eagles edged visiting Ridgedale in non-league action Saturday in Delaware.

Other DCS standouts included Addy Beard, who finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal; and Brooke Huffman, who closed with nine points, seven boards, two assists a block and a steal.

Reynoldsburg 70, Olentangy Liberty 57

The Patriots couldn’t shake off a slow start, falling into a 14-6 hole by the end of the first quarter en route to a non-league loss to the Raiders Saturday at Westerville South.

Gigi Bower led Liberty (1-2) with 26 points on the strength of five three-pointers. Claire Mikola also finished in double figures, closing with 14 points, while Maria Stack had seven in the setback.