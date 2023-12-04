Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning on U.S. Route 36 in Berkshire Township.

The post reported Monday afternoon that at approximately 7:39 a.m., Michael A. Cutler, 37, of Delaware, was traveling east on U.S. 36 near mile post 19 in Berkshire Township in his white 2008 Acura TL when he drove left of center and struck a westbound white 2019 Hyundai Kona driven by Levi Hill, 78, of Powell.

Troopers said the Kona slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emalee Starkley, 21, of Sunbury, was a passenger in the Kona and was transported by Delaware EMS to Riverside Methodist Hospital with serious injuries. Cutler was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol reported that Hill and Starkley were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and reported it was unknown if Cutler was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The patrol reported they were assisted by Sunbury Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Ohio Department of Transportation and Delaware County Fire and EMS.

