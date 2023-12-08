GALENA — The annual Winter in the Park holiday event returns from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Harlem Township Community Park, 3858 State Route 605, Galena.

“There’s going to be horse-drawn carriage rides, a kids’ craft station, a cozy fire pit, a self-service hot dog area, and delicious cookies and hot chocolate to keep you warm,” said an email from Heritage Township Heritage, the nonprofit organization putting on the event. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with your loved ones. So, bundle up and come on down to experience the enchantment of winter in the park with us! See you there!”

Don’t be surprised if Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance, too.

Harlem Township Heritage is seeking resident volunteers to put on events like its recent Veteran’s Day Pancake Breakfast and the popular Thursday Farmer’s Market and Food Truck in the park.

Also seeking volunteers is the Harlem Township government.

“Serving on a board or commission provides valuable service to the community as members are generally asked to review matters of public concern and make recommendations about how the Township should proceed to the Trustees,” the township’s Facebook page posted on Nov. 28. “Depending on appointment, topics will include planning, zoning variances and items of community services.”

Two positions each are needed for the Zoning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals; and one for the Strategic Planning Committee. Applications can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to 3883 S. St. Rt. 605 Galena, OH 43021.

Kendra Borror, of the administration office, thanked board, committee and group members “who spend so much of their time volunteering in various ways” in the township’s 2023 newsletter.

“Without you and all your hard work, Harlem Township would not be what it is today,” Borror wrote. “You are the heart that keeps us beating. Thank you isn’t enough.”

On Nov. 27, the township posted that it’s “searching for our next full-time Maintenance Supervisor for our buildings and grounds. This person will operate equipment to include but not limited to trucks, snowplows, mowers, and construction vehicles, general building maintenance knowledge and will perform physical labor. Commercial Driver’s License required.”

There is also an immediate opening for a permanent part-time firefighter paramedic for the Harlem Township Division of Fire, the township posted Tuesday. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 2, 2024.

