COLUMBUS — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) on Wednesday announced the Ohio Senate passed House Bill 187, providing immediate property tax relief for eligible seniors and disabled veterans.

House Bill 187 increases the income eligibility amount from $36,100 to $75,000. Increasing the exemption amount and expanding eligibility will provide direct tax relief to those most impacted by rising property valuations.

“I have been hearing from my constituents for months about how the historic property valuations will impact their lives,” said Brenner. “This bill will give relief to those who need it most and is a step in the right direction for all Ohioans.”

Factors considered for an individual to qualify for the homestead exemption will include the following:

• a household income at or below $75,000, and

• at least one of the homeowners must be 65 years or older, or

• permanently and totally disabled, or

• the surviving spouse of someone who otherwise qualified and is at least 59 years of age.

Increased exemption amounts for the next three years will be as follows:

• incomes of $36,100 and below: $30,000 exemption,

• $36,101 – $49,000: $22,500 exemption,

• $49,001 – $62,000: $15,000 exemption,

• $62,001 – $75,000: $7,500 exemption, and

• disabled veterans exemption amount increases from $50,000 to $60,000

House Bill 187 now moves to the Ohio House for concurrence.

Submitted by the Ohio Senate Majority Communications.