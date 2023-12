5497 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Bash, Nathan C & Zhou, Meina, $535,940

5594 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gonsalves, Pravin & Swati, $582,670

4355 Bobwhite Trce, Powell, Wyer, Todd & Jean To: Hohlbaugh, Darrell A & Lisa M, $405,000

10125 Juliana Cir, Powell, Hartshorn, Jeffrey E & Beth A To: Maxwell, Beth, $426,000

209 Rockmill St, Delaware, Wilson, Darrell & Dayna To: Martino, Patricia A & Jennifer M, $395,000

34 Branch St, Delaware, Caldwell, Virginia To: Wells, Richard Lee & Caldwell, Kimberly K, $237,000

308 Burns Dr, Westerville, Property Recovery Solutions Llc To: Algabae, Gasim, $416,000

9495 Kilbourne Rd, Sunbury, Cannon, Emily M To: Severianos Construction Inc, $675,000

27 Pleasant Ct, Delaware, Bay, Spencer D To: Gibson, Vincent & Jennifer, $262,900

383 Westgreen Ln, Westerville, Wetzel, Theresa M To: Caronis, Christi Lynn, $340,000

8048 Saybrook Dr, Westerville, Mackinaw, Koons Barbara K Trustee To: Miller, Matthew J & Sara J, $575,000

6249 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Frahlich, Barbara Ann, $524,890

119 Franks Field Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Howard, Katie Lynne Gonzalez & Shellito, Nicholas Bradley, $464,960

8123 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Mathew, Cherian & Antony, Priyadarsini, $769,708

8176 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Petsev, Georgi H & Pham, Tam, $704,525

2447 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Meyer, Stephanie & Robert, $813,900

6659 Lilac Ln, Powell, Graham, Ryan J & Melissa B To: Mudra, Brady & Erica, $599,900