Preliminary plans for Beechwood Estates, 14 lots on 70.6 acres in Brown Township, were approved by the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission at its meeting back on July 27.

The proposed single-family residential community would be on the south side of state Route 521, west of North Three B’s & K Road. The land was vacant and zoned as Farm Residential. It is in the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

“High-voltage powerlines travel along the southeast corner of the site, but do not impact development,” said the staff comments from the meeting. “Two stormwater ponds are located on private lots and all lots are served by on-site wastewater treatment systems. Salt Well Run stream travels along the southern border of the subdivision, other streams bisect the site from east to west and over two thirds of the site is currently wooded.”

There would be future road extension to the east, it was said before the unanimous approval was voted upon.

Another subdivision, Dublin Court, 11 lots on 25 acres in Concord Township, was also approved by the commission. The single-family residential community Dublin Court would be on the west side of Dublin Road, between Duffy and Home Road adjacent to O’Shaughnessy Reserve. It is in the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

Consent on final plats were given to section 2 of Berlin Farm (42 lots on 27.8 acres in Berlin Township, Olentangy Local Schools). Berlin Farm’s preliminary plan was approved in 2021 as a 91-lot, single-family residential subdivision at the northeast corner of Roloson-Piatt and Berlin Station roads. This final phase has 42 lots “and the future extension and connection of Roloson-Piatt Road will be part of that plat,” minutes said.

Consent was also granted to the Jonard common access driveway (two lots on 10.7 acres in Harlem Township, Big Walnut Local Schools) on the north side of Center Village Road just east of Red Bank Road. A variance was granted to an applicant in Trenton Township requesting an additional lot to an existing driveway on the east side of State Route 61, south of Stockwell Road.

Article 7 of Liberty Township’s Zoning Resolution, a rezoning in Harlem Township, and Berlin Township’s Comprehensive Plan Update were all approved. DCRPC is also working with the villages of Galena and Ostrander, as well as Troy Township.

In other business, members were told, “ODOT is providing a consultant for Orange Township to create an Active Transportation Plan with various recommendations for improvement to transportation infrastructure throughout the township.”

Finally, DCRPC Executive Committee resignations and bylaw changes were approved.

The commission’s Technical Review Committee met on Oct. 17. The meeting minutes said the DCRPC has received subdivision applications for the following: Northstar Ivy Wood Neighborhood, 160 lots on 61.2 acres in Berkshire Township; Oaks at Berlin, 20 lots on 14.6 acres in Berlin Township; Delaware County Skilled Nursing Facility, a single lot on 16.8 acres in Berlin; Aurora Farms, a single lot on 23.9 acres in Orange Township.

The most recent committee meeting was on Nov. 21, where the commission received a subdivision application for the Longshore (formerly known as Sarnovsky) common access driveway on 5 lots covering 57.7 acres in Trenton Township.

