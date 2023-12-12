On Nov. 30, the American Lung Association in Ohio released the COPD State Briefs, which include data about prevention, diagnosis, health outcomes, and treatment of the disease for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The briefs also highlight the burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the United States, highlighting the states with the highest COPD rates and opportunities to improve the burden of the disease. Ohio is one of 11 states with the highest COPD prevalence rate.

COPD, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, is a long-term lung disease that makes it hard to breathe. There is currently no cure for COPD, but the disease is treatable. Nationally, approximately 5% of adults or 12.5 million Americans are living with COPD. In Ohio:

• 793,185 of adults have been diagnosed with COPD

• The COPD prevalence rate is 8.6%

• 6,313 people die each year from COPD

• Annual cost of COPD treatment is $1.3 billion

• There are 932,820 lost days of work each year due to COPD

“Unfortunately, here in Ohio, our residents face a higher burden of COPD, but together we can work to help prevent the disease and support people living with the disease to live longer and more active lives,” said Brittany Sinzinger, executive director of the Lung Association in Ohio. “The new COPD state briefs also examine key indicators for COPD in Ohio, such as air quality, tobacco use, education, income level, and vaccination rate, which can help us determine where to focus our prevention efforts and help those most impacted by the disease.”

Ohio is one of 11 states that have the highest COPD rates and highest burden in the country—Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia. State prevalence rates range from 3.7% in Hawaii to 13.6% in West Virginia.

The goal of the COPD State Briefs is to raise awareness for COPD and empower public health and healthcare professionals to take actionable steps to prevent the onset of illness, reduce health inequities, set goals for earlier diagnosis, and ensure clinical guidelines are used to manage and treat COPD. For Ohio, the Lung Association recommends the following actions to reduce the burden of COPD:

• Use a validated COPD screening tool for people who may be at risk of COPD or reporting symptoms.

• Confirm a COPD diagnosis using spirometry, especially in primary care.

• Use evidence-based tobacco prevention and cessation services.

• Promote recommended vaccinations.

• Recommend pulmonary rehabilitation, COPD education, and a COPD Action Plan.

The COPD State Briefs were created with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more and view the COPD State Briefs at Lung.org/COPD-briefs.

Submitted by the American Lung Association.