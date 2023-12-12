Delaware City Schools, Big Walnut Local Schools, and Olentangy Local Schools were three of many central Ohio school districts threatened in an email hoax over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, Delaware City Schools sent a message to families and reported that many school districts in the state, including central Ohio, had reported “receiving email messages from an account that claims to be a Russian organization targeting American schools” and said that one staff member in the district had received the email.

The district said it notified local and national law enforcement agencies, and the City of Delaware Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and other local law enforcement in Columbus were in contact with the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“The FBI is aware of the messages and stated that there is no credibility to these claims,” the district said in an email. “There was a similar situation last week across Texas, and the FBI also found no credibility in these messages. The DPD and the FBI recommend proceeding with normal operations. We will continue to work with law enforcement and central Ohio school districts on the situation.”

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, which has 16 school resources officers in county schools, reported Monday that Big Walnut and Olentangy had also received similar email hoaxes over the weekend.

Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore said Monday morning the department “(enhanced) our staffing in and around the schools during different points today.”

“The extra presence was done to reassure the staff, students, and families as we know even non-credible threats can be disconcerting,” Moore said.

He added police did not have “any information and/or indication this threat was credible,” and the FBI is investigating it as a “swatting”-style incident.

Delaware City Schools added that if parents or students “observe or hear anything of concern” they should contact the Delaware Police Department at 740-233-1011.

10TV reported Monday that Hilliard City Schools, South-Western City School District, Worthington City Schools, Reynoldsburg City Schools, and Logan-Hocking School District also received the threatening email.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.