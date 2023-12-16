SUNBURY — Following an emotional day for many in the Big Walnut Local School District after a homicide in the city led to lockdowns and delays, the Big Walnut Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Thursday night meeting resulted in the approval of a resolution restricting flags, banners, signs, and symbols in classrooms.

Earlier in the day around 2:20 p.m., an altercation in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on Miller Drive led to a handgun being fired and the city’s first homicide of the year. The shooter later turned themselves in, the Sunbury Police Department said on Facebook. Identities have not been released.

Some Big Walnut schools are located within a mile or two of where the shooting to place, which resulted in a brief lockdown throughout the district and delays. Superintendent Ryan McLane defended his actions at the meeting, saying the safety of students and staff are his top priority.

McLane and the school board were on the stage of the high school’s performing arts center because of the expected turnout, estimated at 200, including local television stations. Some of the attendees wore rainbow or religious outfits, different flags were waved frequently, and at least one person was removed by Sunbury police for clapping.

The resolution that sparked the outbursts reads, “The display of flags in classrooms shall be limited to the following: The United States flag, the State of Ohio flag, military flags, flags from other states and other countries … banners, signs, or symbols that promote activist causes, or are otherwise deemed controversial, shall not be displayed in classrooms or school buildings.”

During the meeting, it was noted that some people had considered the pride flag in some classrooms controversial, which prompted the drafting of the policy. However, faculty members said they displayed the pride flag not out of advocacy, but out of support for those students who identify as LGBTQ+ and felt marginalized.

The board determined that 8.5-by-11 signs announcing meetings for organizations such as the Rooted Christian Prayer Group and Pride Society could be posted on designated bulletin boards. It was said the Pride Society frequently had their signs vandalized. McLane made the distinction between clubs that are school-sponsored, and those that were begun by students with faculty supervision, such as the Rooted Christian Prayer Group and Pride Society.

Thirty-eight people spoke during the public participation portion of the meeting. Many spoke with anger and used all or most of the three minutes they were allotted. The first 14 spoke against the policy, while many of the remaining speakers were supportive of the restrictions. Many speakers also said the district needed to do a better job of handling bullying.

Before the vote took place, McLane said the district’s legal counsel had recommended rejecting the resolution, and the organization that helps draft district policies didn’t back the resolution.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of the resolution, with board President Doug Crowl, resolution creator Alice Nicks, and resolution amender Angela Graziosi voting yes. Voting no were recently reelected board member Steve Fujii and outgoing member Todd Smith, who is an attorney. After the vote, Crowl mistakenly said the vote needed to be 4-1 to take effect. He was told that a supermajority only applied to district bylaws and not to resolutions, which require a simple majority.

The resolution approval came on the same day the Ohio House of Representatives passed HB 68, which bans gender-affirming care and bans transgender children from participating in sports.

Another controversial resolution, regarding the wearing of masks, was not voted on pending further review.

In other matters, the board approved the 2024-2025 school year calendar, and McLane said the district meets nutritional standards and guidelines. Midterms are next Monday-Wednesday, with winter break beginning on Thursday.

