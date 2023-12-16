Robbie Apt has always fancied herself a skilled interior decorator, but those skills were put to quite the test last month when she visited Washington, D.C., to partake in decorating one of the nation’s most famous buildings.

A 28-year employee of the Delaware County District Library and current outreach services manager, Apt was one of 150 people selected to decorate the White House for the Christmas season. The annual tradition welcomes volunteer holiday decorators, Holiday Open House volunteers, and volunteer holiday performers to help celebrate the holiday season at the White House.

Apt’s application featured photos of her home decorations, including the staircase and family Christmas tree, and an essay. Apt said she later found out some applicants submitted podcasts or had recommendations from their state governor, leading her to wonder how she was selected among the approximately 3,000 applicants seeking a position.

“I’ve always had an instinct to decorate since I was little,” Apt told The Gazette. “It’s just kind of in me, interior designing and decorating. I have six Christmas trees at home. … I just love decorating in general. It could be painting something or helping someone with their house. It’s just the color definitely for me when I pick something out or see something. It could be that the outside of the house needs a new roof, and I think of the color. Everyone is wondering what I’m doing, and I’m like, ‘It’ll be ok, it will look ok.’ And it will look ok.”

This year marked the first time Apt applied for the White House program, which she said she was familiar with because she’d watched the annual HGTV Christmas special documenting the White House decorating often. After not seeing the special the past couple of years, Apt got online to see when this year’s special would air and came across the application.

“I was kind of like, ‘Ok, I’ll apply and see how I do and see what it requires to get in,’” she said. “I kind of just filled it out as I went and sent it in. I wasn’t expecting to get in, and it was quite a surprise when my email came in. I had already invited my family over for Thanksgiving and told them what to bring, and I had to cancel on everybody. That was the bad part for me.”

Apt said she had forgotten about the application, which only added to the surprise and amazement when she was notified of her selection. Accompanied by her mother and cousin, Apt set out for the nation’s capital on Nov. 19 for the weeklong trip and stayed directly across the street from the White House.

Each morning, she would arrive at the White House and go through security, which included surrendering her phone, before getting to work. The days were long, working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and sometimes even longer depending on the day and the remaining work, but she had nearly free reign to move throughout the historic building at her discretion.

“You could really go wherever you wanted to when you were inside the White House, which was really strange,” Apt said. “You could go through the halls, go into whatever room you wanted to see, go outside. I saw the kitchen and the maintenance office because I needed spray paint. I could go into the china room and see all the china. It didn’t matter. They were really nice about letting us go wherever we wanted to. It was very odd.”

Apt was part of a 10-person team decorating the Red Room, which, coincidentally, was the stage for the swearing-in of Delaware native and 19th President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1877, as well as the Green Room.

“It was so surreal,” she said of the experience. “I still can’t believe I got in. I don’t know why I got picked. I’m just little old me, and I have no idea. It’s amazing to walk in there and see all the history, all the woodwork, fancy curtains, silk walls, furniture, and all the paintings. It was pretty amazing.”

While she never saw President Joe Biden, Apt said first lady Jill Biden spoke at an appreciation luncheon on the final day of the program.

Despite being allowed to see the White House in ways few civilians ever will, Apt said it was the development of friendships she will most remember from the opportunity.

“Being there intensely with them for a week and meeting people from all over the country and staying in contact with them will be my favorite part,” Apt said.

Apt, while unassuming, admitted her inclusion in a wide-ranging group of talented and accomplished decorators was also rewarding and served as a confidence boost.

“It just helps me to feel like I kind of know what I’m doing,” she said. “Not to the extent that others do, obviously, but with my color selection … Being accepted and that I could do that meant a lot to me.”

As for possibly applying to do it all again in future years, Apt said she has two kids still in school and hated to leave them for an entire week. “It might happen again in the future, but I don’t think, year after year, I will go,” she said.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.