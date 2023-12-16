On Thursday, Buckeye Valley Local Schools announced Hayes High School Principal Dr. Ric Stranges has been selected to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

Stranges will replace outgoing Superintendent Paul Craft, who was selected Tuesday for the role of State Superintendent of Public Instruction for Ohio by the Ohio Board of Education, effective Jan. 1.

The district announced Stranges as Craft’s replacement after the Buckeye Valley Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the hiring at its Wednesday meeting.

“The board would like to express our appreciation to Mr. Paul Craft for his service at Buckeye Valley,” said President Donald Dicke. “We also would like to wish him success in his new role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.”

Stranges has been the principal at Hayes for 10 years and previously served as the assistant principal and principal at New Albany High School for 14 years.

Stranges said Friday that he felt “a whirlwind of emotions” about the move.

“I truly love this place,” Stranges said of Hayes. “But the opportunity to lead a district has always been in the back of my mind. With Col. Craft leaving, that opportunity came sooner than I thought. It’s going to be a great opportunity to work with great people and continue the trajectory of that district. I’m really excited and really grateful for the opportunity.”

Stranges added his hiring so quickly after Craft’s appointment means the district “won’t miss a step.”

“I can jump right in,” he said. “Paul and I being good friends and colleagues for many years, we’ll be able to meet and continue the things he started.”

Stranges said he’s looking forward to working at Buckeye Valley.

“People want to come to a place that offers great things for young people and that’s what Buckeye Valley does,” Stranges said. “It’ll continue to grow and prosper and be a great place and destination for families to be. I’m excited to be leading that and supporting that, and I know it’s going to be great.”

Stranges will begin serving in his new role on Jan. 1, 2024.

“We are extremely confident in Dr. Stranges’ ability to lead the district and carry on the momentum that has been built by the current team,” Dicke said in a release from the district.

Stranges said Friday he’s thankful for his time at Hayes High School.

“The opportunities I’ve been afforded at Delaware Hayes I will never forget,” he said. “I’m taking a piece of that with me. They are always in my heart. The community embraced me, and I will work to have that same feeling in the Buckeye Valley (Local) School District. (To show the community that) I care deeply about their children, their safety, their education, about their opportunities, and I look forward to working with all constituents and stakeholders to make that come to fruition.”

Stranges said he believes Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley will select the “right person” to lead Hayes following his departure at the end of the calendar year.

“Hayes High School is poised to continue its Blue Ribbon journey, and I have all the confidence in the world in Mrs. Kegley to help our staff, our students, and our community continue on that journey,” Stranges said.

