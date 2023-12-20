Staff and students at Hayes High School bid Principal Dr. Ric Stranges farewell Monday during one of his final days with the district before he leaves to become the superintendent of Buckeye Valley Local Schools.

Stranges’ new position was announced last week after BV Superintendent Paul Craft was selected to serve as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction by the Ohio State Board of Education. Both administrators will start their new positions on Jan. 1.

On Monday afternoon, Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley announced to Hayes staff that Rex Reeder will serve as interim principal at the school next semester, and Director of Elementary Curriculum and Assessment Dr. Joseph Uher would step in at Hayes to functionally serve as an assistant principal while retaining his current title.

“We are pleased that Mr. Reeder has agreed to serve as the interim principal at Hayes High School, which will provide needed continuity for our students and staff as we complete the school year,” Kegley said Tuesday. “We are also grateful that Dr. Uher will provide daily support to the team. Together, they bring a variety of experiences, exceptional leadership, and a strong commitment to our Delaware community. We are confident that the entire Hayes team will continue to foster a supportive educational environment for our students.”

Uher, a former high school teacher, said Hayes is “a great learning community.”

“I am looking forward to supporting the administrative staff at Hayes and working alongside the students, parents, support personnel and teachers,” Uher said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, students and staff lined the halls of the school as members of the marching band led Stranges through the school. Stranges waved, shook hands, and greeted students as he was led to the main gym where the student body gathered to send him off and hear the results of the school’s first ever Winter Games event.

“House and (Winter Games), we wouldn’t be able to do this without him,” Reeder said in the gym. “It’s something different, and we are lucky to be able to have a chance to do something like this.”

Reeder said farewell to Stranges and said he hoped students learned from his attitude.

“He’s always open, kind, and respectful to all of you,” Reeder said. “That’s something you should all (aspire to). Thank you for everything (Dr. Stranges), you mean the world to us.”

Government teacher Adam Haynes was one of the organizers of the parade for Stranges and called him “one-in-a-million” after the event.

“We greatly appreciate his leadership and service to Delaware City Schools and our community, and we wish him the very best as he leads Buckeye Valley Local Schools,” Haynes said. “It’s a great school district. We wish them all well and all the success.”

On Tuesday, Kegley called Stranges “an important part of the school leadership team” and said his legacy will be felt “for years to come.”

“Delaware City Schools is grateful for the many years of dedicated service and the immense impact that Dr. Stranges has had on Hayes High School and our Delaware community,” Kegley said. “We certainly wish him well as he embarks on a new endeavor in Buckeye Valley, and we look forward to continued collaboration between our districts.”

