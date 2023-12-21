600 Redwood Ln, Lewis Center, Haueisen, Rebecca H & Thomas P Trustees To: Pomeroy, Keith Douglas, $320,000

560 Harding Ln, Delaware, Galbraith, Garth C & Whiteside, Karen L Co Trustees To: Dzreke, Benjamin, $179,000

6769 Riverrun Ln, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Ortiz, Dianiximar Maldonado & Lopera, Jorge A Galvis, $501,305

2576 Bellgrove Ct, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Ngankeu, Apollinaire, $597,900

6329 Everett Ct, Westerville, Smith, Burris Robert Jr & Catherine Rose To: Smith, Catherine Rose @3, $232,500

467 Garnet Ranch Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Patel, Chirag & Krina, $419,900

6329 Everett Ct, Westerville, Smith, Catherine Rose @3 To: Carroll, Ryan & Hillary, $232,500

2086 Bunty Station Rd, Delaware, Heels Homes Ltd To: Lux Enterprises Ohio Llc, $265,000

570 Heartland Ct, Sunbury, Dawson, Shawn M & Jennifer M To: Thrasher, Dennis R & Kathryn Sue, $435,000

1970 Ashburn Dr, Delaware, Opendoor Property Trust I To: Skuce, Samantha E & Kern, Zachary M, $307,000

6241 Scioto Chase Blvd, Delaware, Atlas Exchange 313 Llc To: Breading, Mark & Deanna, $600,000

7877 Tree Lake Blvd, Powell, Riggs, Randy A & Hannah To: Torma, Kevin & Azzola, Emily, $495,000