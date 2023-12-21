With the upcoming opening of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Lewis Center location, the company has made a generous grant throughits BJ’s Charitable Foundation to People In Need, Inc. for the annual Holiday Clearing House program.

“This $15,000 grant was a truly unexpected and remarkable gesture on the part of BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said the organization’s Director of Development and Marketing Dan Coutcher. “2023 is the largest Holiday Clearing House in the program’s history; 1,230 kids in 475 families are taking part this year. Their contribution is especially critical as it’s dedicated to supporting older teenagers, an age group which is too often overlooked.”

Coutcher went on to explain that because older children do not receive toy donations at the program, People In Need purchases gift cards on their behalf for parents to shop with or to give directly to the teens. It is often the largest cash expense for the program.

“BJ’s is committed to providing essential needs for families in our local communities,” said Kirk Saville, head of corporate communications for BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re proud to partner with People In Need to make the holidays special for teens and their families.”

Though the holiday season is a busy time for PIN, the growth in HCH service numbers is not unique to the program.

Since the summer months, PIN has experienced a growing number of requests for services, especially in the Food Pantry where monthly visits are up 40% or more over 2022. Coutcher attributes this to several factors, including increased grocery prices and reduced benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamps).

“It’s also a factor that we have a wider reach than some government assistance programs, including SNAP which requires annual income at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Level. Our programs, including Clearing House, are all available to households up to 200%,” he explained. “And we have so many new families utilizing our services. There has not been a single day that we haven’t seen new faces at PIN.”

The parents and guardians participating in HCH shopped for their gifts on Dec. 10, and they received the teenagers’ gift cards sponsored by BJ’s Wholesale Club.

More information on PIN’s services can be found at DelawarePeopleInNeed.org. Assistance through the Food Pantry is provided during their operating hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

