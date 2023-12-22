Ridge House won the inaugural Hayes High School Ice Games Monday to claim the Stranges Cup.

The Ice Games were the latest event added to the high school’s House system and took place after students completed their end-of-the-semester skill assessments.

Assistant Principal Rex Reeder, the creator of the House system and the Ice Games, said he created the event in response to student demand for an event during the fall semester.

“I’ve been asked a number of times by students, ‘Can we do something else (in the fall)?’” Reeder said Monday. “It’s assessment week. It’s the perfect time to slow it down and have a little fun. It gives kids an opportunity to get out. It’s a nice little break between assessments.”

The event was similar in format to the school’s annual House Games held during the spring semester and involved a day of competitions and events, including a gingerbread house competition, bowling, capture the flag, chess and, despite the lack of snow, a snow-person creation contest.

“It let students be creative and have a little fun,” Reeder said. “It’s hopefully something else for kids to look forward to. Another memory, another chance to show their talents, and opportunities to try to be successful.”

At the end of the day, Reeder announced that the Ice Cup, which was awarded to Ridge House, had been renamed the Stranges Cup in honor of outgoing Principal Dr. Ric Stranges.

Social studies teacher Adam Haynes, the dean of Ridge House, said he was pleased with the event.

“It’s remarkable. The staff works really hard,” Haynes said. “Our house is really a family. This is really nine years in the making.”

Haynes said events like Ice Games help create a sense of community at the school.

“It’s not just our house, it’s one school coming together,” he said. “So, it’s really a celebration we have of our commitment to our students and community. (It’s about reaching) out to all to make them feel connected and cared for. Seeing the smiles and excitement on the kids’ face, nothing can outdo that.”

The fall semester concluded Wednesday. The spring semester will begin Jan. 3.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.