The Big Walnut girls basketball team stayed hot Friday night in Sunbury, starting fast en route to a 60-43 OCC-Capital Division win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne.

It was the Golden Eagles’ (7-2, 4-1) sixth win in a row after dropping back-to-back games early in the season.

Big Walnut was aggressive from the opening tip. Denza Allen scored seconds after her team gained possession and the Eagles immediately put on a full-court press.

Lexi Federer and Maddy Stumpf added hoops to make it 6-0 while a 2-3 zone on the other end of the floor limited the Wolves (1-6, 1-4) to just a single point in the first quarter.

Kilbourne’s Lilly Schultheis split a pair of free throws to make it a 7-1 game with 4:24 left in the first quarter, but that was it as Big Walnut closed the quarter on a 12-0 run to head into the second up 19-1.

Allen scored inside before Remy Largent hit a corner three to make it 13-1. An Alexa Morris triple ballooned the lead to 16-1 and Federer hit a three the next trip down the floor to account for the 18-point edge after one.

Bella White answered with a three to open the second quarter — the Wolves’ first field goal of the game — but Stumpf scored a put-back bucket at the other end to extend the lead to 21-5 before Morris hit her second and third threes of the quarter on consecutive trips down the floor to make it a 30-8 game with four minutes left in the half.

The Wolves clawed back to within striking distance by the break, closing the half on an 8-0 run thanks in part to a three-pointer from Oliviah Wilkerson, but couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles in the second half.

Morris hit six three-pointers on the way to a team-best 18 points in the win. Stumpf added 15 points while Federer also finished in double figures with 10.

Greensburg Salem (Pa.) 33, Buckeye Valley 31

The Barons battled back from a fourth-quarter deficit to take a late lead, but fell victim to a buzzer-beater in the championship game of the KSA Disney Holiday Tournament Friday in Florida.

Carlie Osborne was named BV’s Team MVP for the tournament.

Hazely Wagner had a team-best eight points while Osborne had five in the setback — the Barons (7-1) first of the season.

Olentangy Berlin 54, Hilliard Darby 29

The Bears outscored the visiting Panthers 18-6 in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a convincing OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night in Delaware.

Layla Merriweather led the charge with 19 points while Cami Elliott and Aubrey Bashore added 13 and 12, respectively.

Also: Olentangy 71, Thomas Worthington 22; Dublin Coffman 56, Olentangy Orange 38; Olentangy Liberty 46, Upper Arlington 42, OT.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin used a late push to surge ahead, outscoring host Hilliard Darby 19-10 in the fourth quarter to nab a 62-58 league win Friday night in Hilliard.

Westerville South 73, Delaware Hayes 65

Kruz McClure poured in 41 points, the fourth-most in a single game in program history, to lead the Wildcats to an OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Westerville.

Also: Olentangy Orange 69, Dublin Coffman 40; Bishop Ready 52, Buckeye Valley 48; Olentangy 70, Thomas Worthington 65, OT; Upper Arlington 58, Olentangy Liberty 50; Big Walnut 63, Worthington Kilbourne 46.