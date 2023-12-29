NEW ALBANY — Transportation and infrastructure improvements are continuing in the “Silicon Heartland” in anticipation of the arrival of Intel into the area.

On Dec. 18, construction began on the construction of a new water main at Jug Street and Central College Road.

“The project will begin just west of the Jug Street-Beech Road intersection and extend to Aldie Mill Drive off of Central College Road,” said the Ohio Department of Transportation. “Construction work will take place primarily during daytime hours. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane. During non-working hours, all lanes of traffic will be open. The work is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.”

That’s not the only project going on at Jug Street.

“Work also continues on the new water main at the intersection of Beech Road and Jug Street,” ODOT said. “This project, which began in late August, is also expected to be done in July 2024.”

Jug at Mink streets were closed for two weeks from October-November to reconstruct Jug west of the intersection. It did not impact residents along those streets, and two-way traffic was maintained, although there was a detour.

During the months of October and November, Miller Road west of Mink was also closed. “This roadway is no longer a through street and the businesses impacted have been notified,” ODOT said on Oct. 20. There will be no detour posted for this closure.”

Another ongoing construction project impacts Green Chapel Road.

“During this phase of construction, two-way traffic will be redirected to the south lanes of the newly constructed Green Chapel Roadway,” ODOT said. “As a result, access to Clover Valley Road from Green Chapel Road will be temporarily unavailable in both north and south directions. We anticipate this construction phase to be in effect until spring 2024.”

In early October, Green Chapel west of Clover Valley was closed for three weeks “to build the new road within the old pavement area,” ODOT said on Sept. 28.

Intel Ohio One said they held a community harvest at the construction site this autumn “to personally thank our fellow Ohioans from across the state for the collaboration and success this past year.” In addition to Intel corporate staff, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Johnstown High School Big Red band joined in the celebration.

“Intel has grown its Ohio supplier footprint from about 150 when the project first was announced to more than 300 current suppliers from every region in Ohio,” said an Intel newsletter that was issued in November. “Together, we are building a semiconductor ecosystem across Ohio.”

Businesses from 38 counties in the state, including Delaware County, are Intel suppliers, said the Ohio Department of Development.

