5525 Whitestone Trce, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Sheth, Yash & Priyanka, $580,982

2801 Braumiller Rd, Delaware, Musick, Ruth A To: Killinger, Jamie R & Kelly N Trustees, $500,000

3166 Rossmore Cir, Powell, Brannon, Selby M & Angela L To: Lim, Elsie V Trustee, $410,000

406 Durham Ln, Delaware, Lambert, Lori S To: Moore, Andrew & Claire, $320,000

4395 N County Line Rd, Sunbury, Ramey, Lonnie T & Deborah L To: Gates, Cherdon C & Shelly R, $420,000

245 Murphy’s Grn, Powell, Moneypenny, Ann Trustee To: Liou, Elisa, $425,000

4156 Captains Cir, Lewis Center, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Neighbors, Kyle S, $110,000

2319 Jaxton Ct, Lewis Center, Josh Morgan Construction Llc To: Walker, Amy & Adam, $687,500

3912 Rome Corners Rd, Galena, Pendy, Matthew J To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $400,000

11225 Gorsuch Rd, Galena, Churches Of Christ In Christian Union To: Eckhartz Ventures Llc, $160,000

141 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Sugumaran, Vijay Arunjunai & Arunjunai, Bagyalakshmi Vijay, $580,190

27 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Pandey, Vishal Kumar & Pati, Sanjukta, $589,900

8164 Jerry Dr, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Greco, John P & Holly, $791,610

912 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Snyder, Melissa & Craig, $486,340

3003 Sinatra Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Ramamurthy, Siva & Gomathi, $541,620

8211 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Aroutiounian, Aik, $761,355

994 Ping Ln, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Neff, Murray Luke & Caroline, Marie, $564,307

372 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Damam, Gopinath Khatri & Haritha, $729,500