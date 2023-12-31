Melissa Schiffel has announced she is seeking reelection to a second term as the Delaware County prosecutor. Schiffel was appointed to the role in 2019 and elected to her first term in 2020.

“I’m proud to seek re-election to be our Delaware County prosecutor for a second term,” Schiffel said in a press release. “Voters only need to look at my record since April 12, 2019, to know that they are safer in Delaware County because of me and the efforts of my office.”

Schiffel began her career as an assistant prosecutor in Wood County, specializing in the prosecution of felony theft and fraud cases. She later joined the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office as the chief prosecutor of the Criminal Division before ultimately joining the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

In 2016, Schiffel joined the Delaware City Prosecutor’s Office, positioning her to ascend to the Delaware County prosecutor role when Carol O’Brien resigned in 2019 to become the deputy attorney general for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Experience matters for county prosecutors,” Schiffel said. “I’ve prosecuted nearly every type of crime from minor misdemeanors to aggravated murder. Standing up for justice and victims of crime has been my life’s work, and I’m not finished. I have the experience to act justly and do what it takes to protect Delaware County from the urban crime to our south.”

In the release, Schiffel pointed to her track record, which includes three Polaris Mall shooters being in prison, the I-71 shooter being imprisoned, and five murderers serving life sentences, to demonstrate her tough-on-crime philosophy and dedication to protecting Delaware County. “When prison isn’t the answer, I am also proud to support rehabilitation and the specialty dockets in Delaware County,” she added.

During her tenure, Schiffel has also revised the prosecutor’s diversion program for first-time offenders to align it better with the current status of the law.

Schiffel also noted her office has evolved into a community partner with many other local offices and organizations to help citizens. Her office hosts an annual summer reading program for kids and their families, paid for by money seized from drug traffickers, to help arm parents with safety theme messages.

“I hope to protect and serve my community for many years,” Schiffel went on to say in the release. “The law and order we are able to deliver in Delaware County is the result of countless individuals working together. I’m proud to work alongside many of our local officials, and I’m thankful to have the support of these individuals as I enter the campaign season.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.