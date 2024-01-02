The Olentangy boys basketball team won a pair of games over the weekend, improving to 5-3 while bumping its winning streak to three thanks to Friday’s 69-64 come-from-behind win over Wheeling Park and a dominant 60-33 win over River a day later.

The Braves, who were outscored in each of the first three quarters, trailed 50-42 heading into the fourth against the Patriots.

Turns out, Olentangy had Wheeling Park right where it wanted it as a 27-14 fourth quarter accounted for the final margin.

Ulysses Ponder, who finished with a game-best 27 points, saved his best for last with 12 points in the fourth.

Ceasar Abouchahine also had a big fourth, scoring six of his 10 points in the final frame. Other standouts included Carter Hire, who finished with 13 points, and the duo of Jay Agrawal and Quentin Page, who had seven apiece.

Aiden Davis led the Patriots with 24 points in the setback.

The momentum carried over to Saturday’s win over the Pilots, as the Braves dominated from start to finish.

Olentangy outscored River 16-10 in the first quarter, 10-4 in the second, 18-11 in the third and 16-8 in the fourth. Ponder again led the attack, this time finishing with 15 points, while Ty Walburn and Hire finished with 10 and nine, respectively.

Next up, Olentangy will look to bump its winning streak to four with an OCC-Cardinal Division showdown against visiting Hilliard Darby. Tip is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 66, Olentangy Berlin 52

The Pacers continued their strong start to the season Friday night in Delaware, pulling away from the host Bears in the fourth quarter en route to a non-league win.

Berlin’s Derek Goodman and Hayes’ Landon Vanderwarker had big second quarters — Goodman had 11 of his 19 points in the period while Vanderwarker had 10 of his game-high 26 in the second.

The Bears (2-6), who trailed, 38-28, at halftime, sliced into the deficit a bit in the third, but the Pacers (8-1) won the fourth 17-11 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jeremiah Russell and Carter Piatt-Brown backed Vanderwarker with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Noah Gamble joined Goodman with 19 points for Berlin.

Both teams return to league play Friday. Hayes will host Dublin Scioto at 7:15 p.m. in a key OCC-Capital Division clash while Berlin will host Dublin Jerome for an OCC-Cardinal Division showdown at 7:30 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 84, Tennessee Heat 54

The Patriots used a dominant second half to get the job done, outscoring Tennessee Heat 21-4 in the third quarter and 20-10 in the fourth to wrap up its holiday torney slate with a lopsided win Friday afternoon.

Tyler Kropp had a huge second half on the way to a 34-point performance. Nick Butterfield also finished in double figures, closing with 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers.

Liberty (6-3) returns to action Friday against host Hilliard Bradley. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 71, Westerville Central 57

Both teams took turns putting together dominant quarters — the Pioneers won the second 25-5 only to see the Warhawks win the third 20-4 — but Orange pulled away in the fourth to stay perfect Saturday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Dylan Joy had a team-high 17 points for the Pioneers (8-0), with all but one of those coming in the first half.

Next up, Orange will take on host Upper Arlington Friday night. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Also: Buckeye Valley 61, Amanda-Clearcreek 31.