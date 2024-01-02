Senior guards Lauren Denison and Kasey Schipfer scored 6 points apiece during a 12-0 run that put the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team ahead to stay in a lopsided 90-52 win over Heidelberg during the third day of the Bishop Classic/Hoops for Hope tournament, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at Branch Rickey Arena.

Ohio Wesleyan took the tournament title with a 2-0 record, with Albion splitting a pair of games and Heidelberg going 0-2 during the weekend.

The Student Princes had taken an 8-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Chloe Gilbert at the 5:55 mark of the opening quarter, but Denison responded with a 3-pointer on the Bishops’ ensuing possession to kick off the Ohio Wesleyan run.

Schipfer followed with a jumper and a pair of free throws and Denison added another 3-pointer before a Schipfer lay-in made it 18-8 with 3:26 to play in the quarter.

Cheyanne Bean’s lay-in ended the Heidelberg scoring drought, but Ohio Wesleyan scored the next 8 points, with freshman post Macy Miller knocking down a pair of jumpers, to stretch the margin to 26-10, and the Bishops pulled away during the second half.

Schipfer led the Bishops with 21 points, going 7-for-11 from the field and 7-for-8 from the line. Schipfer missed a free throw during the third quarter, ending a school-record streak of 45 consecutive free throws dating back to Nov. 11, 2023. The previous mark of 30 was set by Jessica Viertlboeck over 3 games during the 1998-99 season and tied by Schipfer over 6 games during the 2022-23 season.

Denison added 16 points, going 6-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-6 from long range. Sophomore guard Graci Semptimphelter scored 13 points and junior post Alyssa Griner contributed 11 points. Miller grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds and shared the team lead with 4 assists, and senior point guard Elizabeth Homan shared the team lead with 4 assists.

Denison was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Schipfer also was an all-tournament selection, along with Brazyll Watkins and Lolo Reed of Albion and Gilbert of Heidelberg.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.