Former City of Delaware Police Chief Bruce Pijanowski was announced as the next leader of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation last month.

Pijanowski retired from the City of Delaware Police Department in May 2022 to become the assistant superintendent of the BCI under Superintendent Joe Morbitzer, who announced his retirement last year. On Dec. 18, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Pijanowski would be moving to the position of superintendent following Morbitzer’s retirement.

“Bruce hit the ground running at BCI, and I’m excited to elevate him to the top leadership role,” Yost said last month. “I have full confidence that with Bruce at the helm, BCI’s reputation as a premier law enforcement agency will continue.”

Pijanowski had been with the Delaware Police Department for 34 years in a variety of roles, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, captain, assistant chief and finally chief of police, a role he served in from 2012 to 2022.

In 2022, Pijanowski called BCI “a good agency” and said joining the bureau was an opportunity he “couldn’t pass up.” Then-Captain Adam Moore was appointed as the new chief of police in September 2022.

As the assistant superintendent, Pijanowski oversaw day-to-day operations for the bureau, which serves as the state’s crime lab and criminal records keeper.

Yost’s office reported that Pijanowski is a graduate of Bowling Green State University, the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Leadership College, and he has served extensively within the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

Morbitzer officially retired on Dec. 31.

“Superintendent Morbitzer’s numerous accomplishments at BCI have expanded and enhanced our capabilities to better serve local law enforcement,” Yost said. “A great executive empowers and equips those they lead, and I am grateful to Joe for cultivating the leadership for the next generation of law enforcement.”

