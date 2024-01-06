Education and awareness activities like the phrase “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” have helped to change the impression of drunk driving in the U.S. Organizations like MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, have also worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. Undoubtedly, efforts like these have saved countless lives.

As you probably know by now, Ohio citizens voted to legalize using marijuana in November of last year, and on Dec. 7, various provisions became law regarding the use of marijuana. It’s worth reiterating though, impaired driving, whether it be alcohol, marijuana, illegal drug cocktails, or all of the above, is still illegal, still dangerous, and still senseless if you choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

From 2019-2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) studied drivers at several trauma centers and medical examiner offices (i.e. coroners) who were seriously injured or killed. 26% of the drivers studied were found to have active tetrahydrocannabinol (or THC), the chemical responsible for marijuana’s psychological effects, in their systems. According to another NHTSA study from 2007-2013, there was a 48% increase in weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for TCH.

Make no mistake, the dangers of impaired driving exist every day … not just during nighttime on the weekends. Any time someone decides to drink or use drugs and then get behind the wheel, they jeopardize their own well-being and the well-being of anyone they may come across. This includes prescription medications as well. Many prescription medications carry the label “do not operate heavy machinery,” and even that is just a gentle reminder about a very serious issue.

During my time as your city prosecutor, weekly — if not daily — we were confronted with impaired driving charges for alcohol use, prescription drug use, and illegal drug use. The misconceptions of drivers who found themselves in our courtrooms were endless. One in particular that made me shake my head was the misconception that marijuana use can make you a safer driver. This is proven false by many scientific studies. The psychoactive component of marijuana (THC) can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult to keep a steady lane position.

Legalizing marijuana use doesn’t change the fact that it is still illegal to drive under the influence in all 50 states. It also doesn’t mean you can use or possesses or sell marijuana in any amount you want. So, as we start this new year together and this “new territory” of legalized marijuana, do yourself (and all of us) a favor and educate yourself about the marijuana law. And please remember this: if you have used marijuana, do not get behind the wheel. You could be arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, or worse … you could seriously injure or kill yourself or someone else. It is still is, and always will be your duty to be a responsible and law-abiding driver. And finally, for all of us, remember that wearing your seat belt is your best defense to surviving a car accident.

Melissa A. Schiffel is the Delaware County prosecutor.