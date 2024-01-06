New Buckeye Valley Superintendent Dr. Ric Stranges said Friday that he’s “grateful” after finishing his first week with the district.

Stranges was announced as the new superintendent last month to succeed Paul Craft, who was selected to serve as state superintendent. Stranges said Friday that the process of getting the position was very quick and, he spent winter break working to smooth the transition at BV and at Delaware Hayes High School, where he had been principal for the past 10 years.

“I spent a lot of time with Paul Craft to have him bring me up to speed on district initiatives, upcoming things that are on the plate, and district goals,” Stranges said. “I met with every board member and met with (Interim Principal Rex Reeder) at Hayes to help him with his transition. It was really transitional time on both ends. I didn’t want to leave them feeling like they lost something (at Hayes), and I wanted to hit the ground running here.”

Stranges said he spent Jan. 2 with “the people who mean the most; the staff and students,” and he began the day at Buckeye Valley East Elementary before moving to Buckeye Valley West Elementary and Buckeye Valley High School. Stranges said he concluded his day at Buckeye Valley Middle School and made it a goal to shake hands with every staff member and greet as many students as possible at every building.

“There’s no better way for me to spend day one than meeting the people who truly do the work of this district,” Stranges said. “I found (the district) to be welcoming, positive and student-oriented. It was just a wonderful first day of classes for me. I want to make sure I’m in the buildings every week. My whole career has been with students and staff, and I don’t want to make this position (any different).”

Stranges said that as principal at Hayes, he was always busy with tasks and problems to solve and said moving to a position as superintendent means he’s looking through “a different lens.”

“For me, my years in education have given me a learning experience by being in all those minute-to-minute decisions you’re making,” he said. “Now I have a feeling like I trust the people who are in those decisions to do those things I know are important. I know all these administrators from my work two miles down the road. We’ve done a lot of collaboration together. I do trust them to do the things I would do better than if I were in the building.”

Stranges said he is also focused on being as responsive as possible to needs from administrators in the district since he used to be an administrator who would sometimes need the help of the superintendent.

“I have to make sure I don’t forget the importance of sitting in a principal’s chair and needing responses quickly,” he said. “I’ve done it a long time. I feel like I know what they need from their superintendent. It is different, but it’s something I feel like I’m prepared to do.”

Stranges said he’s attended as many extracurriculars as he’s been able to so far, and he enjoys meeting the community.

“That’s an important piece for me to feel like I’m responsive and engaged with the community,” he said. “You have to be approachable and willing to listen. I want to make sure my support goes to (every level) to make sure they know I support all areas of extracurriculars for our kids.”

Stranges said he’s “grateful” and “blessed” to be in this position at BV.

“This district is set up for success,” he said. “The Board of Education has been so supportive in this transition. They have wonderful goals for our students and staff. I’m not Paul, but I understand the goals of this district, the values of this community, and I want to work with the board to make sure we achieve those. It’s a five-star district, it’s a great district. I want to make sure that we don’t miss a beat. There’s a feeling of collaboration and working together.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.