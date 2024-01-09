The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team continued its domination of the CBL Tuesday night in Delaware, racing out to a 28-2 lead it parlayed into a 55-20 league win over visiting Grandview Heights.

The game was tied 2-2 a minute into things. Fast forward to the middle of the second quarter, though, and the Barons found themselves up 28-2 thanks to a massive 26-0 run.

Carlie Osborne broke the early deadlock with back-to-back buckets to make it a 6-2 game with 4:48 left in the first.

Emily Huston added to the early edge with a three-pointer set up by a Ella Hazelrigg steal and, after two more hoops from Osborne and a pair of Hazelrigg free throws, BV (9-2, 6-0) found itself up 15-2 by the end of the opening quarter.

Lina Wagner got in on the act early in the second, with her steal and hoop ballooning the lead to 17-2 before Hazelrigg and Hazely Wagner drilled back-to-back triples to extend the run, and lead, even more.

Grandview (4-4, 2-3) stopped the bleeding with a hoop by Tatum Lusher, and Kendall Longbrake hit back-to-back threes shortly after, but the damage was done.

BV led 34-12 at halftime and, after winning the third 12-8, blanked Grandview 9-0 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Osborne and Huston led a balanced Baron attack with 14 points apiece. Hazelrigg added 13 while Lina and Hazely Wagner added five each.

Also: Olentangy Orange 48, Hilliard Bradley 27; Marysville 61, Olentangy Berlin 33; Olentangy Liberty 63, Hilliard Davidson 19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes took care of business early, outscoring visiting Canal Winchester 21-6 in the first quarter and 29-10 in the second on the way to a lopsided 69-32 OCC-Capital Division win Tuesday night.

Jesse Burris finished with a game-best 15 points, all in the first half. Twelve other Pacers (10-1, 5-1) cracked the scoring column, too, with Landon Vanderwarker adding 10 points and Drew Banaszak chipping in eight.

Tyler Dalton finished with a team-high eight points for Canal (2-9, 0-5).

Also: Olentangy Orange 52, Hilliard Bradley 50; Big Walnut 64, Dublin Scioto 51.