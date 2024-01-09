Freshman post Macy Miller scored 9 consecutive points to help the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team wipe out an 8-0 deficit, and senior guard Kasey Schipfer and senior guard Lauren Denison contributed 5 points apiece during a 14-3 run late in the second quarter that helped break open a 79-50 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Oberlin on Saturday at Branch Rickey Arena.

Oberlin raced to an 8-0 lead behind 3-pointers by Lily Najmulski and Ellie Pollock-Ballar. Senior point guard Elizabeth Homan split a pair of free throws and Miller followed with a lay-in to make it 8-3, but another Pollock-Ballar 3-pointer restored the 8-point Yeowomen lead.

Miller knocked down a pair of jumpers, then followed with a fast-break lay-in for a burst of 6 points in 34 seconds. After Miller split a pair of free throws, sophomore guard Mia Guscoff followed with a fast-break lay-in and a 3-pointer and Homan added a jumper from the lane to close out a 14-0 run that gave the Bishops a 17-11 lead with 1:26 left in the opening period.

Oberlin’s Katherine Csiszar converted a 3-point play to bring the visitors within 26-20 midway through the second quarter, but Ohio Wesleyan took off on a 14-3 run, getting 5 points apiece from Schipfer and Denison and 4 more from junior post Alyssa Griner to go up, 40-23, during the final minute of the half.

Najmulski hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter as Oberlin closed to within 44-31, but that 13-point margin was as close as the Yeowomen would come.

Schipfer posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Griner finished with 14 points, Miller added 13, and Homan added 11 points a team-high 9 assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Junior wing David Rice sank a lay-in to give Ohio Wesleyan the lead midway through the second half, but Oberlin rallied for a 72-63 North Coast Athletic Conference win over the Bishops on Saturday in Oberlin.

Rice’s lay-in gave the Bishops a 38-37 lead with 13:39 left in regulation time.

Oberlin answered with a 3-pointer by Anastasis Spyroglou to take the lead, and Zach Smith followed with another 3-pointer before a Robert Millard 3-pointer extended the lead to 50-42.

The Bishops closed to within 50-48 on a jumper by sophomore guard Isaac Ward, and were still within 68-63 after a Ward 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining, but the Yeomen sealed the game at the free throw line, going 4-for-4 from the stripe during the final minute.

Ward led the Bishops with a career-high 25 points. Junior guard Henry Hinkle added 15 points, and senior post Tony Carter recorded team bests of 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.