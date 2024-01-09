SUNBURY — The newest member of the Big Walnut Board of Education was sworn in during a perfunctory 15-minute organizational meeting in the District Administrative Office on Jan. 4.

Newly elected board member Zach Duffey was administered the oath of office by Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John.

“I affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Ohio, and that I will perform faithfully the duties as a member of the Board of Education of the Big Walnut Local School District,” Duffey said.

“Welcome, Zach,” said President Pro Tempore Doug Crowl.

Board member Steve Fujii, who was absent for the meeting, was unanimously appointed president of the Board of Education for 2024.

Board member Angela Graziosi was appointed Treasurer Pro Tempore in the absence of Darren Jenkins, and she took the meeting minutes. She was later appointed school board vice president.

The board then approved meeting dates for 2024, changing from Thursdays to third Mondays at 6:30 p.m., with a few exceptions.

“We are looking at moving the dates from Thursdays to Mondays, same time, same location,” said Superintendent Ryan McLane. “So, Jan. 29, and everything as written (Feb. 26, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, June 24, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16).”

“The board may schedule additional meetings as needed throughout the year, in addition to the above-noted,” Crowl said.

Next, the board granted standing authorizations to the board president, district superintendent, and treasurer in order to carry out their duties for the year. The law firm of Bricker and Graydon was appointed to represent the board as needed. Memberships to purchasing cooperatives and the Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce were approved.

The following board members were appointed to represent these organizations:

• Crowl: Sunbury/Big Walnut Joint Ventures Agreement Committee

• Duffey: Big Walnut Education Foundation Liaison

• Fujii: Ohio School Boards Association (Graziosi alternate).

Board members also volunteered for the following committees and liaison roles:

• Academic Advisory (Graziosi, Alice Nicks)

• Economic Development Committee, Sunbury Meadows Community Authority Representative (Fujii, Nicks)

• Finance Committee, Insurance Committee (Duffey, Graziosi)

• Legal Committee (Crowl, Graziosi)

• Records Commission (Fujii)

• Facilities Planning Committee (Fujii, Nicks)

• Governmental Community Liaisons to the City of Sunbury; Village of Galena; and Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem, Kingston, Porter and Trenton townships (Fujii, Nicks).

