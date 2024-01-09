The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities to fill an unexpired term that expires Dec. 31, 2024.

The appointed individual must be a resident of Delaware County and a citizen of the United States. Although specific training or experience is not required, individuals who have professional training and experience in business management or finance are encouraged to apply.

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities consists of seven members. The duties of a board member include the following:

• Develop and approve the policies of the board for the operation of programs, services, and supports;

• Become familiar with issues affecting individuals who are developmentally disabled;

• Plan and set priorities based on available funds for the provision of programs and services;

• Employ and supervise a qualified superintendent.

Board candidates must submit declarations of eligibility before they can be appointed. This step will be facilitated by the Commissioners’ Office.

Potential conflicts of interest are outlined in the Ohio Revised Code and typically focus on board members who are elected officials in the county or who have a family member receiving services from a provider who has a contract before the board.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2125 or [email protected].

Completed board-appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Submitted by Delaware County.