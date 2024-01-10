The Delaware City Schools Board of Education held its first meeting of the year Monday and elected officers, discussed a renovation project, and welcomed newly-elected board member Janelle Gasaway.

Gasaway was sworn in along with reelected board member Ted Backus at the start of the meeting, which was held at Willis Education Center. The board then elected Backus as board president and selected board member Melissa Harris to serve as vice president.

The board then approved its 2024 meeting schedule and set meetings for Feb. 5, March 4, April 1, May 6, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Oct. 4, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman told the board the district is seeking bids for a renovation of restrooms at Carlisle Elementary School. Sherman said the restrooms in question are the main restrooms on the first floor of the building and are part of the original 1955 building. Sherman said they are literally falling into the crawlspace. He said the project will remove the fixtures, put in a new flooring slab, along with new flooring and finishes. Sherman said there is money in the permanent improvement fund to address the costs of the renovation.

The board approved an action item seeing bids for the renovation project.

In other business, Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley stated,“It’s been a great start to the second semester.”

She added the district’s recent facilities committee survey has been completed, and the district received “excellent responses.” Kegley said the district is working to assemble that committee and is “ensuring we have a well represented committee of our school community.”

“We know this is a process,” Kegley said. “… We have time to really look at our enrollment studies, look at our buildings, take some building tours … It’s important to see each of our buildings.”

Student board member Eric Gitson spoke at the end meeting and said it was “the end of an era” at Hayes following the departure of Dr. Ric Stranges, whose resignation the board formally accepted Monday.

“He was really a great leader and mentor for students,” Gitson said. “He was also someone who cared a lot and would check in and start a conversation in the hallway. … We all appreciate (Interim Principal Rex) Reeder’s dedication to the school and the students, so it should be a bright future ahead.”

The board also approved the resignation of Susan Nimon, a math teacher at Dempsey Middle School; Haleigh Blanchard, an educational assistant at Hayes; Jeanne Poorman, a cook/cashier at Conger Elementary School; Samantha Pyles, an educational assistant at Hayes; and Sydney Strait, an educational assistant at Conger.

Additionally, the board approved the promotion of accountant Lori Groff to interim assistant treasurer for the district.

The board also approved the graduation of four students from Hayes High School: Ryan Beery, Katrina Beveridge, Hudson Smith and Haylie Stiles.

The board will meet next on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

