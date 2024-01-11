In a press release last week, state Rep. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) announced he will seek a full term as the 60th District representative in the Ohio House of Representatives as part of the general election in November.

The 60th District consists of the western half of Delaware County, which includes the cities of Delaware and Powell, along with the villages of Ashley and Ostrander. Last May, Lorenz was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Kris Jordan following Jordan’s sudden passing three months prior.

A Republican from Powell who ran against Jordan in the 2018 Republican primary election, Lorenz was identified by the Delaware County Republican Party to serve as Jordan’s successor through the end of 2024.

“Ohio has such a rich history and a unique and remarkable quality of life,” Lorenz said in a press release. “When I think of Delaware County, I am inspired by the incredibly hard-working people. Delaware County has a bright future. I am excited to keep working for the people of Delaware County with the highest level of transparency and integrity.”

Before his appointment to the Ohio House of Representatives, Lorenz had served as a member of Powell City Council since 2010, including a stint as mayor from 2016-17. He also represented the city as a member of the Powell Community Improvement Corporation and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for six years before joining the council.

“I have a deep desire to serve,” Lorenz told The Gazette in May of his decision to contend for the appointment. “I feel very strongly about being called to serve, and I think that’s evident in my time on council and running in the primary in 2018.”

A Powell resident since 2006, Lorenz called his departure from local government bittersweet at the time but noted he was looking forward to still serving Powell residents while also representing a far greater number of people. Since his appointment, Lorenz has prioritized tax relief and support for farmers while fighting to secure a record $128 million investment in Delaware County public schools. He is currently serving as vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

