As part of the Delaware County Industrial History program series, the Delaware County Historical Society will present a program on the village of Stratford. Beginning with a 1807 gristmill, built by John Beard, to the current auto dealership, this program will cover the many businesses and industries which called the village of Stratford their home.

In the 19th century, the main industry in Stratford was a papermill, located on the banks of the Olentangy River. Considered the most important paper mill west of the Allegheny’s, the mill produced 200 tons of printing (book) paper and 60 tons of wrapping paper per year. Operating from 1840 to 1899, the papermill experienced disastrous fires, water quality issues, and a lawsuit involving the state of Ohio. In 1901, the last two mills were sold to the Columbus, Delaware and Marion Interurban Railway (the CD&M). The papermill was converted to a power plant which was destroyed by a fire in 1927, and as a final blow, the Interurban railway company went bankrupt in 1933.

After the CD&M closed, the site had an ongoing history with businesses in the surviving car barn, including restaurants, inns, and a filling station, eventually becoming an automotive dealership.

This program will be offered at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and due to the likelihood of wintry weather, the program will be offered on Zoom only at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84348502142.

No registration is necessary; just join the program about 6:45 p.m. and relax in your favorite chair. DCHS volunteer Steve Schmitt will tell the story of the industrial history that came to – and ultimately left – the Olentangy River at Stratford over the course of almost a century. Photos and other illustrations will be included in Schmitt’s presentation.

For more information about the program, visit www.delawareohiohistory.org or call 740-369-3831.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.