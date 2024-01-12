COLUMBUS, Ohio – Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell has been reelected to serve on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) Board of Directors for a two-year term.

“To be reelected is a great honor,” Merrell said. “But, more importantly, my involvement with the CCAO Board allows me to represent the interests of counties throughout the state and to draw attention to issues specific to Delaware County. This association has a track record of representing taxpayers and citizens throughout Ohio well, and I look forward to continuing to work on their behalf.”

Merrell is joined by Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson, Fairfield County Commissioner Jeff Fix, Medina County Commissioner Stephen Hambley, Warren County Commissioner Shannon Jones, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, Pickaway County Commissioner Gary Scherer and Jackson County Commissioner Donnie Willis.

The newly elected members bring a strong commitment to public service in their communities and a wealth of experience and knowledge, helping CCAO execute its mission in advancing effective county government throughout Ohio, said CCAO Executive Director Cheryl Subler.

“We are thrilled to welcome all the new appointees to the 2024-2025 Board of Directors,” Subler added. “Their diverse backgrounds and evident leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue advancing initiatives to benefit Ohio’s counties and communities.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government. For more information about the CCAO, visit https://www.ccao.org/aws/CCAO/pt/sp/home_page.

Submitted by Delaware County.