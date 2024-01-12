The Delaware Public Health District (DPHD) has been granted $247,793 to oversee the coordination of Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) activities in Ohio’s Central region. DPHD was selected as one of eight regional subrecipients by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Bureau of Health Preparedness to strengthen local MRC capacity and response abilities.

Effective nowthrough May 31, 2025, this funding will be used to boost public health emergency response and increase MRC volunteers in the 15 counties that make up the Central region, including Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, Union and Wyandot.

DPHD plans to utilize the funding to provide sustainable training, strengthen existing partnerships and form new partnerships, and build capacity by developing volunteers.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to increase awareness of MRC and how it can be utilized in times of emergency – especially in an expanded sense with our Central region neighbors,” said Delaware Public Health Commissioner Garrett Guillozet.

Local MRC volunteers, comprising a network of over 300,000 individuals nationally, play a crucial role in community health, preparedness, and response infrastructures during emergencies. These volunteers, trained as part of a team, engage in various activities such as emergency preparedness and response training, emergency shelter operations, medical care, disaster cleanup and recovery support.

Those interested in volunteering for the Delaware County Medical Reserve Corps, contact James McQuone by email at [email protected] or call (740) 368-1700. Those interested in applying for the Medical Reserve Corps coordinator, visit DelawareHealth.org/careers.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.