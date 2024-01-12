Upon Board approval, Wes Schroeder will be the next football coach at Olentangy Orange High School.

Schroeder spent the last four seasons leading Granville to a combined 38-8 mark. Before that, he was on Olentangy Liberty’s staff during the Patriots’ state semifinal runs in 2016 and 2017.

He replaces Zebb Schroeder, who led the Pioneers to seven playoff appearances since taking over in 2013.

“Coach Schroeder is no stranger to the Olentangy community,” said André Nash, Olentangy Orange’s athletic director. “He previously served as Wide Receivers Coach and Offensive Coordinator at Olentangy Liberty when it was back-to-back OCC champions and made appearances in the regional finals, and we are excited to welcome him back to the district.

“He is a program builder, has a great rapport with his students and colleagues, and he is a proven winner. We are excited to have him as the newest member of the Orange family and leader of our football program.”

Schroeder, who led the Aces to undefeated regular seasons in 2021 and 2023, comes to Lewis Center as a three-time Licking County League Coach of the Year (2021, 2022, 2023), Central District Coach of the Year (2021) and Division III Coach of the Year (2021).

“I am honored to serve as Olentangy Orange’s head football coach,” said Schroeder. “I am excited to get to work and help build upon the already strong school culture at Orange, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work in one of the top districts in the state.”

The Board will vote to approve Schroeder as Orange’s next coach at the Jan. 25 Board of Education meeting.