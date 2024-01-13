SUNBURY — The city continues to attract businesses both big and small, as well as retain important relationships.

The biggest business coming to Sunbury in the near future is a Huntington National Bank branch in the Sunbury Mills Plaza. The branch will be located on West Cherry Street near Kroger, next to restaurants, auto parts stores, gas stations and the town hall.

“Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio,” said its website. “Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies.”

In December, Sunbury City Council approved on second reading “a resolution approving the commercial and industrial site plan and building application of Huntington National Bank for construction of a financial institution with drive-up banking services located at 221 W. Cherry St.,” meeting minutes said. City officials told The Gazette they weren’t sure when the branch would be open for banking.

Already open is Patriot Mortgage Loans at 37 E. Granville St., Suite B.

“After being in all aspects of the mortgage industry, I started my own company,” mortgage advisor Kelley Hall told The Gazette in an email. “We help homebuyers and homeowners secure the best mortgage terms available to them. We work with a network of lenders that have specialty products that can assist many people that traditional banks cannot. We offer Conventional, VA, USDA, and FHA loans, along several non-QM products. If you need a home loan, we are your one stop shop.”

As for retaining relationships, the BST&G Fire District has searched for a new satellite station as its service areas of the village of Galena, along with Berkshire and Trenton townships, grows. Sunbury City Council was told land for that location, across from the Camping World on Wilson Road, was being donated for that station.

There was also talk of moving the command headquarters to that new station, instead of at its present location on Cherry Street. Recently, the council approved a motion indicating support to keep the HQ in Sunbury, and it was said the fire district’s board later agreed.

