The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees held its annual organizational meeting and regular meeting on Tuesday.

The oath of office was given to newly elected President Scott Tiede, Vice President Brad Allen and Secretary Connie Skinner. Additional trustees for the 2024 term include Reginald Ike, Lori Kipfer, Nickolas K. McCoy, and Holly Quaine.

Angie Grossenbacher was appointed as fiscal officer, with Sutton Durfee as deputy fiscal officer, for the year.

The Board of Trustees approved the 2024 meeting schedule as: Tuesday, February 20 – Orange Branch Library; Tuesday, March 19 – Liberty Branch Library; Tuesday, April 16 – Delaware Main Library; Tuesday, May 21 – Orange Branch Library; Tuesday, June 18 – Liberty Branch Library; no meeting in July; Tuesday, Aug. 20 – Delaware Main Library; Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Orange Branch Library; Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Liberty Branch Library; Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Delaware Main Library; Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Orange Branch Library; and Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 – Delaware Main Library.

Meetings rotate locations, based on the above schedule, beginning at 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise in advance of the meeting. Any agendas, location changes, updates to the schedule, special meeting additions, or other updates will be added to the Delaware County District Library website at www.delawarelibrary.org/about.

During the regular meeting, Tiede appointed trustees Allen and Ike to the Finance/Budget Committee, trustees Skinner and Kipfer to the Human Resources Committee, trustees Tiede and Quaine to the Building/Liberty Committee, and trustees Tiede and McCoy to the Policy Committee.

Also during the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees, Library Director Bryan Howard thanked Quaine for her two years of service as board president.

The Delaware County District Library currently has 91,000 cardholders and serves the greater population of Delaware County, including those living in Delaware City, Buckeye Valley, and Olentangy Local school districts.

The DCDL mission statement reads: The Delaware County District Library serves as the public information provider for our community, using traditional and innovative technology to encourage curiosity, free inquiry, and lifelong learning in a friendly environment.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.